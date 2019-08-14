Police seize 30 animals in cruelty case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dadeville Police Department seized nearly 30 dogs, cats, ducks and pigs while arresting three adults on animal cruelty charges Monday.
Dadeville Police Chief David Barbour said he was appalled by the scene on Village Street Monday afternoon.
“We received a call of animal neglect Sunday afternoon,” Barbour said in a Facebook post about the incident. “Officers found all these dogs, nobody home with no water and some chained up.”
Barbour said the officers did what they could to help the animals.
“They gave water to the ones they could,” Barbour said.
Three pigs were reportedly in two pens with no water despite rain falling Monday afternoon. Most of the animals were showing signs of lack of food and one dog showed signs of mange, its ribs showing through its remaining coat.
Barbour said four residents were arrested in the case. Cindy Lorett Caron, 45, Jeremy O’Neal Caron, 27, Sharon Walker Browning, 63, and Bobby Wayne Caron, 26, all of Dadeville, were each charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.
