Prosecutors want man charged in son’s hot car death back in jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors want to revoke the bond of Robert Patrick King, charged in the hot car death of his two year old son.
Police arrested King last week for Public Intoxication. That’s why Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley wants him back in jail.
“The defendant is in direct violation of the terms and conditions of bond by committing a new offense while out of bond in his pending felony cases,” Stanley said in a court motion.
King and his wife, Melinda, face Manslaughter and First Degree Marijuana Possession charges following their arrests last month.
Police say they slept while their son, Castiel, went outside their home and climbed in a car. Not found until four hours later, he died in temperatures estimated at 120 degree or higher.
The drug charge stems from nearly two pounds of marijuana officers claim they found in the Kings' home.
A bond revocation hearing will be scheduled.
