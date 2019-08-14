‘Road to Redemption’ offers Montgomery inmates chance to change

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Jail is offering inmates a pathway to change with its “Road to Redemption” initiative.
The jail, with the Montgomery Police Department, started the program to “give those who are struggling an avenue to make a positive change in their lives,” according to MPD Major Jenny Reaves, who oversees the jail. In partnership with Hope Inspired Ministries, the Council on Substance Abuse, the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, CARESS and the Reclamation Center of Alabama, the jail helps inmates who are struggling with addiction, employment and shelter.
Reeves said the partnership connects inmates with the services they need to turn their lives around.
“We see individuals in the jail who are hindered by their inability to obtain gainful employment and to find resources to treat their drug addictions, and who continue on a spiral that leaves them without adequate housing,” Reaves said.
Reaves said the goal of the program is to help inmates address the issues underlying their problems and prepare them for better lives as they leave the jail.
Montgomery resident Jimmy Smith is enrolled in the program. According to MPD, Smith struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and has been in and out of the criminal justice system for a large part of his life. A recent arrest on misdemeanor warrants put him back in the city jail, and that’s when MPD says he decided to make a change and enrolled in “Road to Redemption.” He is completing the program’s second phase and will graduate in May 2020.
MPD said a number of faith-based and non-profit organizations have stepped up to provide housing and assistance to those who are leaving custody.
