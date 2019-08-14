Roads in downtown Montgomery closing over the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several roadways will be closed in downtown Montgomery starting Thursday morning.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, starting at 8 a.m. Molton Street between Tallapoosa Street and Bibb Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic due to an event at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Also closed to vehicle traffic during this time period will be Tallapoosa Street between Commerce Street and Molton Street.
Police said on Saturday Jefferson Street between Perry Street and Lawrence Street will be closed as well as Lawrence Street between Madison Avenue and Columbus Street. These closures will be due to an event being held in the area.
The roads will reopen Sunday at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.