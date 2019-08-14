Roby recalls accomplishments, sees challenges at Chamber breakfast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, R-Alabama, was in Montgomery Wednesday where she spoke at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues Breakfast.
She used the opportunity to thank voters for sending her to Congress, spoke of accomplishments, and of the challenges ahead.
Among the accomplishments she went on to mention were Montgomery’s landing of the F-35 fighter jet program, work on improving the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, and the securing of disaster relief funds for the Wiregrass in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
She also touched on her stance on abortion.
“By now I hope it’s no secret to anybody in this room that I am un-apologetically pro-life,” an emotional Roby said, “and I’ve used this platform that’s been given to me in Congress to speak out on behalf of those who can’t speak for themselves.”
She also touched on the divisions in Congress and called on lawmakers to address what she called “the nation’s broken immigration system,” as well as improving the nation’s infrastructure and avoiding government shutdowns.
“I join my family in offering a very humble and very sincere thank you to the people I’m honored to represent in the 2nd Congressional District, including every single one of you in this room,” Roby said. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have cast every one of my votes with the guiding principal that Alabama always comes first. Alabama’s priorities have been my priorities. Together, we have been able to deliver some accomplishments.”
Roby, one of just 13 female Republicans in the U.S. House, recently announced she will not seek re-election to a sixth term in 2020.
She currently serves on the House Committee on Appropriations, the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee, the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, and the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. She also serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet.
