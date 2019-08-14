Search ongoing for armed robber of Tuskegee cell phone store

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - More videos and photos are being released of a suspect the Tuskegee Police Department says robbed a cell phone store back on Aug. 1
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened at the Metro PCS store in the 100 block of South Main Street. Video shows the suspect pull out what appears to be a firearm before making the employee put cash from the register in a bag.
Investigators said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue or green hat, a white shirt with orange designs, khaki pants and olive-green boots.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
