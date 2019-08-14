Stranger stands under sign to honor murdered vet

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, the City of Hoover remembered Mike Gilotti, the Iraq War veteran who was gunned down in his front yard in 2016.
The city unveiled signs at the Highway 150 bridge. The bridge is being renamed in honor of Mike Gilotti.
There are two signs at the east and westbound entrances of the bridge. The bridge is located near Ross Bridge Parkway.
Gilotti was shot outside of his Lake Cyrus home in 2016.
With a bag of water and a cold towel, Roy Brooks stood by the sign to honor the murdered veteran.
“They don’t know me, and they’ll probably never meet me, but I feel like I know him simply because he’s a veteran. I have a son active in the army, and it’s very sensitive to me,” says Roy Brooks.
One Hoover City Councilor hopes this Alabama Highway 150 bridge sign serves as a symbol of the city’s support and love for his family.
“Mike was all about overcoming obstacles. And the bridge signifies that aspect of his life. Just overcoming obstacles,” says Casey Middlebrooks.
No one was ever convicted in Gilotti’s murder.
“I mean it’s a damn shame, excuse me, that he fought in a war, two tours, and got murdered in his own driveway and nobody answered for it,” says Roy Brooks.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.