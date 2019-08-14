18-year-old charged with robbery after chase in stolen vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is facing numerous charges after police say he broke into a home, made away with property and fled from officers in a stolen vehicle.
Lequintin Townsend is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, first degree burglary, first degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Townsend’s arrest stems from a robbery investigation which began Tuesday. Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Gas Light Curve around 1:33 a.m. Three victims told officers two suspects forced their way into the home and demanded property.
An arrest affidavit shows the suspects took $80, a gold chain necklace and a Samsung J7 cellphone.
A short time later, Williams says officers spotted a vehicle that was believed to be related to the robbery. After a short pursuit, Townsend was taken into custody and determined to be one of the suspects involved.
Townsend was charged and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $301,000 bond.
