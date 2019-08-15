ALEA issues Missing Senior Alert for Perry County man

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Uniontown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Archie Calvin Evans.
According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Missing Senior Alert, Evans, 65, has a scar on the left side of his face and may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgement. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, and flip flops in Uniontown, Perry County at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Evans should call 911 or Uniontown police at 334-628-3400.
