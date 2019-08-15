ALEA issues Missing Senior Alert for Perry County man

ALEA issues Missing Senior Alert for Perry County man
Archie Calvin Evans of Uniontown. (Source: ALEA)
By WSFA Staff | August 15, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 3:13 PM

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Uniontown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Archie Calvin Evans.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Missing Senior Alert, Evans, 65, has a scar on the left side of his face and may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgement. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, and flip flops in Uniontown, Perry County at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Archie Calvin Evans of Uniontown.
Archie Calvin Evans of Uniontown. (Source: ALEA)

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Evans should call 911 or Uniontown police at 334-628-3400.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.