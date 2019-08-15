Buckmasters returns to Montgomery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest hunting event of the year is headed to the capital city. The annual Buckmasters Expo starts this Friday at the Montgomery Convention Center in downtown.
There will be more than 300 exhibitor booths, young bucks kids activities, concerts and the top indoor world championships. Admission is free with a can of food.
It’s from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
We’ll have live reports from the event on Friday.
