CrimeStoppers searching for home invasion suspect

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers and the Tuskegee Police Department are looking for a home invasion suspect.
Tuskegee police has acquired arrest warrants for Marc John Love in connection to a robbery and home invasion incident that happened Tuesday.
Police say the incident happened in the 2000 Block of Moton Circle in Tuskegee. Police say Love and two other individuals forced their way inside the victim’s residence, where they took items and assaulted a female.
Police advise caution as Love should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information in reference to Love’s location, or any other involved individuals, immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
