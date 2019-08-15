Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama runs special recruitment promotion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Back to school means back to Troop! It’s recruitment season for the Girl Scouts.
Thursday only, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is running a special promotion. For any new girl signed up, they get 1 adult membership for free.
At Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to stand up, speak up, and take the lead is never far away. Girl Scouts help discover the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) ™ in her, and watch her shine, again and again.
This year, Girl Scouts of Southern ALABAMA added 42 brand new badges! From STEM to High Adventure Outdoor badges, girls can choose their own adventure and explore how they want.
Girls Scouts also needs volunteers, from troop roles to role models, whether you can give a day, a few weeks, or the whole year.
For more information on how to volunteer or become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutssa.org or call 800-239-6636.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls 5 to 17 years old in 30 counties around the state.
