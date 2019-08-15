Goodyear Gadsden lays off 175; Union president blames NAFTA

The NAFTA deal was re-negotiated in late 2018, but won’t take effect until the three nations that signed the deal get approval from their versions of congress. President Trump has threatened to cancel NAFTA unless Congress approves to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, but Democrats have indicated they won’t approve it unless Mexico agrees to U.S.-level labor protections, and Republicans won’t approve it without steel and aluminum tariffs being eliminated for Canada and Mexico.