Montgomery hosting FCS Kickoff for third straight season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for the 2019 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.
The game, which will be televised on ESPN, will feature the Samford Bulldogs and the Youngstown State Penguins. This the third straight season that Montgomery has hosted the FCS Kickoff, and Samford will be the third straight team from Alabama to participate in the event.
The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, with kickoff at 2 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are $20, but fans can also purchase ESPN Zone tickets ($100 each) and Field Suite ($70) tickets as well. Order tickets by calling 334-350-3144 or visit this link.
