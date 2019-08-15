Montgomery murder suspect found after skipping June court hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man who failed to appear in court in connection to a felony reckless murder charge has been found, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
J’Tari Bass was located Tuesday in Montgomery by agents with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested without incident, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
Bass was charged with felony reckless murder in the death of 15-year-old Keiauna Williams. He was originally arrested in December but bonded out of jail on the charge.
Police say he was arrested again in May for robbery but bonded out of jail on that charge, too, before a hold could be placed on his original bond.
An investigation into Williams’ death determined that a group of teens were in the parking lot of a business in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard following a teen party when shots were fired by one or more people.
As a result, the teens began to run across the West South Boulevard, at which point Williams was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Bass is one of several people arrested in connection to Williams’ death.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.