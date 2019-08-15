Multiple agencies search Elmore County prison for contraband

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the operation began at 4 a.m. and recovered an assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cellphones, and the synthetic drug “flakka.” Other agencies involved were the Alabama Pardons and Paroles, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Elmore and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Alexander City, Millbrook and Prattville Police Departments also provided support.