Multiple agencies search Elmore County prison for contraband

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a counter-contraband operation early Thursday morning at the Staton Correction Facility in Elmore County.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the operation began at 4 a.m. and recovered an assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cellphones, and the synthetic drug “flakka.” Other agencies involved were the Alabama Pardons and Paroles, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Elmore and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Alexander City, Millbrook and Prattville Police Departments also provided support.
ADOC said this was its fifth major joint operation since February. Their goal is to find and eliminate contraband that they say is the leading cause for crime and violence inside state prisons.
Anyone with information on people trying to introduce contraband items into state prisons is asked to call the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 or report suspicious activity online.
The Staton Correctional Facility houses more than 1,300 inmates.
