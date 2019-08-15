New MPD policy increases arrests on property offenses

Montgomery is now among the majority of local agencies that pursue for violent and non-violent crimes. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Prattville Police Department pursue felony crimes, and their policy allows pursuit for property crimes if conditions warrant. Wetumpka Police Department is in the process of transitioning to a felony-only pursuit policy. The change is prompted by an overall concern for public safety. ALEA declined to discuss their pursuit policy, stating they do not release policies and procedures for day-to-day operations.