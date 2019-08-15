October concert to feature Montgomery native Jamey Johnson, Toby Keith

By WSFA Staff | August 14, 2019 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An annual concert is coming to the Riverwalk Stadium in October.

The 8th Annual Jamey Johnson Homecoming concert is set for Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the home of the Montgomery Biscuits. Johnson, a Grammy-nominated artist and Montgomery native, will perform along with guests including Toby Keith, Randy Houser and Lee Brice.

The concert raises money each year for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation to help fight pancreatic cancer; last year, the concert raised $421,000. Toy donations will also be accepted at the gate for the Montgomery area Marine Toys for Tots.

For more information on the foundation, click here. To purchase tickets, visit this link or buy them in person at the Montgomery Biscuits box office.

