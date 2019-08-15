2 people shot inside Prattville park, suspect sought

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been shot in a Prattville park and now police are searching for a suspect who may be injured, according to Prattville police.
Prattville police say the shooting happened at Newton Park, located off of Memorial Drive. It is believed the incident started inside a vehicle. Investigators were seen taking photos of a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata that has since been towed from the area.
A state helicopter can also be seen in the area assisting in the search for the suspect.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a possibly injured black male subject, wearing a black muscle shirt with gray or white trim, black or dark colored low hanging pants, and a white belt.
Few details are available about the victims, but authorities has said their injuries are “serious.”
Residents are being asked to avoid the area at this time. Do not approach the subject, but if you see them, please call 911 or Prattville Police at 334-595-0208.
Reporter Bryan Henry is at the scene and will have the latest details on air, online and our news app.
