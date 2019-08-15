Police recover drugs, stolen firearm during search, 1 arrested

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges, including trafficking.
According to police, investigators searched a home in the 400 block of S. College Street Wednesday. They recovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and money.
Investigators arrested 32-year-old Donnie Rafeal Smith. He is charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth degree receiving stolen property.
Smith’s bond has been set at $169,000. Police say this arrest concludes a month long investigation into narcotics being sold on the south side of Dothan.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.