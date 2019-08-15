Still sizzling, but humidity on it’s way out

The heat wave is over!
Well, sort of. The high humidity aspect of our heat wave is over. Yesterday's front that ignited the rain and storms has pushed south of the area. Slightly drier air is now inflitrating the area, which will help shut rain chances down across central Alabama. The best chance for any rain today will be across our southern counties.
Temperatures will still climb into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon, but the heat index becomes much less of a player with the lower humidity. Heat index values are expected to stay below 105 degrees (albeit barely), meaning we no longer have any Heat Advisories in effect.
Upper 90s to around 100 degree highs will continue Friday into Saturday, so there is still very much a rather hot element to our forecast. Again, lower humidity will kill any excessive heat index values. We’re dry through Saturday with rain chances picking up Sunday into next week.
