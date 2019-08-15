VIDEOS: Candidates answer questions at Montgomery Mayoral Forum

VIDEOS: Candidates answer questions at Montgomery Mayoral Forum
Eleven candidates running for Montgomery mayor participated in a forum at the Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery Wednesday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | August 14, 2019 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Wednesday night, eleven candidates vying to become the next mayor of Montgomery participated in the Montgomery Mayoral Forum. The candidates answered a wide range of questions.

Montgomery Mayoral Forum introductions

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 1: Candidate qualifications

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 2: City Services

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 3: Education

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 4: Business Climate

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 5: Reducing Crime

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 6: Gun violence

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 7: Reaching troubled youth

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 8: Improving neighborhoods

Montgomery Mayoral Forum Question 9: Quality of Life

