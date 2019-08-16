Alabama offers grants to push 2020 census participation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, plans to give out grants to help communities encourage 2020 census participation.
ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said they have $1 million in grants and groups can get between $10,000 and $40,000 as part of the turnout efforts. But those groups need a 50/50 match.
Boswell said the grants will be given to those areas that had a low census turnout rate in 2010, mainly in west Alabama and the Wiregrass area.
State officials for months have pushed participation in the 2020 census.
Gov. Kay Ivey said Alabama could lose a Congressional seat, and some of its electoral college influence, without full participation.
Money for things like special education, health care, and roads are at stake, because those federal dollars are set based on data taken in the census. About $1,600 comes from the state for each person who fills out the census.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.