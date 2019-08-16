ALEA wants more than 200 new state troopers hired within a year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirty-two people were sworn in as state troopers Thursday morning.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said he hopes to have a total of 650 state troopers within a year. Taylor said there are currently about 370 troopers.
“One additional trooper to a smaller county and that’s huge for them," Taylor said.
The state legislature appropriated $5.5 million during the 2019 session to hire 50 state troopers.
Taylor said he plans to ask lawmakers for more money to hire additional troopers.
