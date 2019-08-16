Arrest made in Prattville bank robbery

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened Monday in Prattville.
According to the Prattville Police Department, police investigators and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Monty Clayton Lynch, 49, in Montgomery on robbery charges. The robbery happened at First Community Bank on East Main Street.
On Monday, police reported a suspect walked into the bank at 12:25 p.m., produced a note to an employee demanding money, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police Chief Mark Thompson said there were no injuries or weapons reported during the robbery.
Police determined that the suspect fled in a black extended cab Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle was believed to have been occupied by at least two suspects.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.
