Back to 100?

Lower humidity has settled in, but high heat remains an issue today and tomorrow. High temperatures topped out at 100 in Montgomery yesterday, and I don’t see a reason today will be any different. Expect highs around the triple digit mark under sunny skies with very little chance of any rain.
Saturday look about the same, but Sunday will offer our first sign of change. Moisture will return, allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. That will keep us out of the triple digits with highs into the lower and middle 90s expected. Lower temperatures and higher rain chances should continue as we go into next week.
