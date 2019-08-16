BTW Magnet School remembrance set for first anniversary of fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fifteen-year-old Teresa Barwick remembers all too well how she felt when a big part of her school burned to the ground on Aug. 20th of last year.
“When you see it burn down, it took something away from me," Barwick expressed.
Tonda Jones still can’t believe it after all this time.
“We talk about it constantly and we’re still talking about it," Jones, who teaches English at BTW, admitted.
On Sunday, the school will put on student performances and display artwork to commemorate the fire, but also celebrate just how far they’ve come emotionally. The temporary home is what used to be Hayneville Road Elementary School.
Chinitia Kirana teaches art at BTW Magnet School. Perhaps there’s no better person who understands that beauty is often drawn from the ashes of a tragedy. Kirana hopes the community will see that on Sunday.
“We are honoring the firefighters but also honoring the spirit of these students and the teachers and their resilience, hope and their vision for the future," said Kirana.
“Most definitely a teachable moment because the kids can learn to overcome obstacles,” said Jones.
The plans to rebuild remains up in the air considering the entire school district has more than $200 million worth of school repairs on the table and some schools simply need to be replaced, according to Montgomery County school leaders.
“We’re family. We’re BTW family," said Barwick.
Meantime, this is home for BTW Magnet, making the best of what life has given them one year later.
The event begins Sunday at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
The cause of the blaze remains unsolved, but investigators have ruled out arson.
