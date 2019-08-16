County Road 12: Lee County man’s colossal collection

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - When you look up the word “collection”, there’s no minimum number of items for something to be considered a collection. I think it’s safe to say this Lee County man has a colossal collection.
“We have over 40,000 pieces,” said Troy Futral. "We have, sometimes you can't even go to bed because rocks are in the bed and around the bed. We have them hidden in every corner and every closet. We have them stacked in display cases."
Troy Futral got his passion for Indian artifacts at an early age.
“It started as a science project in the 9th grade. I get chills just thinking about it. My science teacher talked me into it and it escalated from there.” Futral said.
Ever since then he’s been on a life long mission to collect and preserve history.
“We get them from all over, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, some from the countries down in South America.” Futral said.
Futral attends a lot of shows. He’s bought some, been given plenty, but the ones he’s most proud of are the ones he found himself.
“If you ever get in a field and pick up just one and hold it in your hand, and know that somebody made it hundreds or thousands of years ago, that’s a feeling money can’t buy.” Futral said.
His passion for the past is strong, and he really loves sharing with kids. He gives a lot of his arrowheads and points away hoping to get others interested in his almost lifelong passion.
“To me it’s the facts of life and history. To know you’ve recovered it and put it somewhere to save it, instead of it being destroyed or washed down the river.” Futral said.
Futral actually hosts his own show every year and attends others all over the Southeast. You can check out his Facebook page to get more information on upcoming Indian artifact shows.
