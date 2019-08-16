Food for Thought 8/15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
ALDI (1568 Eastern Boulevard): 100
Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Road): 100
Cake Designs (3651 Debby Drive): 100
Low Scores
Montgomery Marathon (5705 Taylor Road): 83- Dishes were not being sanitized after being washed. The ice machine and soda nozzles contained mold.
Hardee’s (5101 Vaughn Road): 84- Raw chicken was being improperly thawed. The ice machine contained mold.
Fifty Fifty (129 Montgomery Street): 86- Soda syrup bags were not protected from contamination during storage. The ice machine contained mold.
