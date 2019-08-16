Gov. Ivey appoints interim Coffee County district judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has selected her replacement to fill the Coffee County District Judge vacancy left after Chris Kaminski was banned for life just last week.
Ivey has selected Joshua Wilson to take Kaminski’s spot, effective immediately.
Kaminski was banned from ever serving on the bench again after admitting to ethics violations. Reports swirled that he dated an attorney whose cases he presided over as well as “used the prestige of his office” to gain access to courtroom surveillance footage that was used to conceal his relationship with the attorney.
Kaminski was appointed in 2015 by then Alabama governor Robert Bentley. He began serving that term in 2017. The term for a district judge is six years, which means Wilson will serve until 2023.
