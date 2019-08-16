Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says a second person has now died as a result of a shooting near the campus of Alabama State Thursday.
Originally one person was killed and four others were injured, including three with life-threatening injuries.
Williams said the shooting happened in the 800 block of N University Drive near the campus of Alabama State.
The shooting is still under investigation. Check back for updates.
