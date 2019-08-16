Millbrook man charged after 2-month-old struck, suffocated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man is facing charges after court records say he struck and suffocated a 2-month-old infant.
William Burch Jr., 27, is charged with aggravated child abuse and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.
According to the arrest affidavit, three videos showed the 2-month-old victim being stuck with open hands, suffocated and thumped. The videos also showed Burch picking up the child by the head with the mouth and nose covered. The infant “had been crying and could no longer cry in the video.”
Court records show the videos were dated from May and continued through August.
The arrest affidavit also states the infant was sent to Children’s Hospital. The infant had bruising on the face and body with a possible brain bleed.
Burch was taken into custody Thursday and placed under a $150,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.