MPS addresses school safety concerns at PTA meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday parents of Blount Elementary and Johnny Carr Middle schools were talking safety with Montgomery Public Schools leaders.
This comes just a week after a parent fired a gun at another parent after a “traffic dispute" in the parking lot of Blount Elementary School.
“I think the meeting was very informative," said Jasmine Simpson.
Simpson says she was dropping off her children off at the elementary and middle schools when shots rang out in the parking lot last week.
“They did do a lot of things right," said Simpson. “You can’t base the school safety off of one event and I do feel confident that my children are safe.”
“We wanted to help them understand that we really do care about their children,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore. “We know that have questions about what happened and we will take what they see as an issue or concern and incorporate that in our safety plan.”
Moore says the timeline of parents being notified was among the biggest concerns.
“We will make sure it will be on the top of our list of things to do right away as soon as possible," said Moore.
Every school in MPS has safety plans, and revisions will be looked at for individual schools impacted.
“How do you practice for that kind of thing that may happen outside of the building prior to students entering the building? So we will give that some thought," said Moore. “What is the best thing you can do? As parents and community people, what role do we play in helping those negative things that happen on school campuses not happen?"
Simpson publicly thanked Carr Middle School Resource Officer Green during the meeting. Simpson says she witnessed Green when the shooting took place immediately communicate to Carr administrators to put the school on lock down.
Isaiah Johnson Jr., 38, the person police say opened fire in the carpool line at Blount Elementary, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and certain persons forbidden to have a firearm for bringing a gun on school property.
