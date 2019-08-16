Police: Man charged after fatally shooting 7-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been charged after he fatally shot a 7-year-old Friday morning.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Willie Sankey, 32, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Omarion Greenhouse.
Williams says the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Coronet Drive. Officers were called to the home after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the home, they found the 7-year-old victim with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South and pronounced dead.
An investigation found that the Greenhouse had awakened overnight and gotten out of bed, startling Sankey who was asleep on the living room couch. Sankey then shot Greenhouse, fatally wounding him.
Sankey has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and where he is without bond.
