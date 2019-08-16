Prattville park double-shooting suspect identified

Markel Ford, 19, is charged with robbery and assault in connection to a double shooting at Prattville's Newton Park. (Source: Autauga County Jail)
By WSFA Staff | August 16, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 2:30 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the three people involved in a double-shooting at a Prattville park is being identified, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Markel Jeffery Ford, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to a shooting that left two people seriously injured in the city’s Newton Park Thursday morning.

Investigators take photos of a Hyundai Sonata in Prattville's Newton Park. Two people were found shot.
Investigators take photos of a Hyundai Sonata in Prattville's Newton Park. Two people were found shot. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The police department indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that “possible charges against other individuals are being considered.”

The two injured subjects were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. Ford is said to have fled the scene after the shooting but was found a short time later at a nearby residence.

He’s being held at the Autauga County Jail. Bond information is not yet available.

As for a motive, police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred during a meeting between the three individuals.

