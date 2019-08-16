Prattville park double-shooting suspect identified

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the three people involved in a double-shooting at a Prattville park is being identified, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Markel Jeffery Ford, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to a shooting that left two people seriously injured in the city’s Newton Park Thursday morning.
The police department indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that “possible charges against other individuals are being considered.”
The two injured subjects were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. Ford is said to have fled the scene after the shooting but was found a short time later at a nearby residence.
He’s being held at the Autauga County Jail. Bond information is not yet available.
As for a motive, police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred during a meeting between the three individuals.
