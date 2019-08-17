Back to school bash raises money for Ala. foster kids

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - This is the ninth year that Cornerstone Family Chiropractic has held a back to school bash in Auburn.
“We invite the whole community and local business owners, large businesses to come out and support the event and have a good, free festival to kick off the school year,” said Cornerstone’s Dr. Rusty Herring.
Money raised through sponsorships goes directly to BigHouse Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that supports foster families.
“Cornerstone, what’s amazing about this is that they do all of the work. So it’s like the ultimate fundraiser for BigHouse,” said BigHouse Foundation Executive Director Micah Melnick. “As a nonprofit we are always trying to raise money to fund our programs and so having community support like this and having partnerships with cornerstone really just benefits us beyond just the dollars, but that keeps our doors open and keeps it running.”
There are other ways you can help BigHouse’s fundraising efforts.
BigHouse has been selected as one of 200 nationwide nonprofits competing to win $25,000 from State Farm Neighborhood Assist. Voting runs through Aug. 23. If BigHouse finishes in the top 40 they will win a $25K grant for their New to Care Program.
