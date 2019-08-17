2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Montgomery Academy Eagles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Academy Eagles enjoyed a 7-3 regular season and Class 3A playoffs berth in 2018. They lost in the first round to Flomaton, but are primed and positioned to make another run in 2019.
“We’re fortunate right now, we’ve got 10 starters coming back on defense, so we’re really trying to build around them right now, and then growing the other pieces out from there," said Montgomery Academy head football coach Gary Nelson. "But like anything it’s a new year, so it’s really about what can we do in this moment to be as good as we can be right now and that’s what we’re trying to find out right now.”
It’s not only a new year, but a new quarterback for the Eagles. In Gary Nelson’s time at MA, he’s only had one quarterback - Trey Lindsey. Now Lindsey’s gone and in steps the new guy.
“We’re really excited about the work Britton Kohn has done over the summer,” said Lindsey. "He’s an MA guy, he’s been in our program and just really learned and came up behind Trey there for a couple years and he’s a guy we really feel strongly about, so we’re excited to see what he can do with the offense that is putting his own stamp on it, that’s maybe a little different than Trey, but he’s a guy we feel very comfortable with.”
2018 wasn’t a great start for the Eagles. They began 1-3, losing three straight following their season-opening win. But they finished the regular season with six consecutive wins. One thing Nelson says he wants to corral this year is the inconsistencies.
“The biggest thing we want to talk about this year is the idea of flipping the switch. We feel like in years past we’ve had some moments where we’ve played hard, we’ve had ebbs and flows, and what we really want to look at this year is that every time we step between the lines we flip the switch and play with the same intensity from the opening whistle to the close," said Nelson. "If we feel like we’ll do that the rest will take care of itself.”
The Eagles will have their first test Aug. 30. They’ll open on the road at Hillcrest-Evergreen, a team that handed the Eagles their first loss last season by a whopping score of 46-0.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.