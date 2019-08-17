Hot weekend underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unusually hot weather conditions continue today! Highs are soaring into the upper 90s, with 100° possible. If we do reach 100°, this will be the 5th day in a row of triple digit heat. The only good news? Humidity is still low, so heat index values won’t rise into the dangerous 105°-110° range. Still, one hundred degrees is one hundred degrees. Little to no rain will be around to provide a brief cool-down. Stay cool out there!