Hot weekend underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unusually hot weather conditions continue today! Highs are soaring into the upper 90s, with 100° possible. If we do reach 100°, this will be the 5th day in a row of triple digit heat. The only good news? Humidity is still low, so heat index values won’t rise into the dangerous 105°-110° range. Still, one hundred degrees is one hundred degrees. Little to no rain will be around to provide a brief cool-down. Stay cool out there!
Moisture starts to return Sunday. Rain chances still stay on the low end, with only a few pop-up showers and storms. It’s less likely temperatures will reach 100°, but humidity will start to return and make it feel a bit muggy.
Rain chances become elevated Monday and stay in the forecast through Wednesday with the arrival of an upper trough. With more rain and cloud cover, highs will dip back into the lower 90s.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.