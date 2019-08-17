State overrules MPS vote denying breakfast, lunch for LEAD Academy students

"As is always the case, our primary concern is the well-being of the students served in all of our schools. The conversation of how to provide food service for the 350 or so children in that school had been previously discussed. The topic should not have caught anyone by surprise. Despite some disagreement and opposing points of views, the focus should remain ‘what is in the best interest of children? Our desire going forward is to make sure the basic needs of our students are always the priority. We can have coarse dialogue and disagree on issues; that is a natural part of negotiation and compromise. But what can never be compromised is the welfare of our children.”