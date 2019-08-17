26th annual Buckmasters Expo underway

The Buckmasters Expo has kicked off this weekend from downtown Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Samantha Day | August 16, 2019 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 7:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 26th annual Buckmasters Expo is back in the Capital City at the Montgomery Convention Center.

It’s the largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast, with over 300 vendor exhibits and roughly 30,000 people expected to attend over the weekend.

One of those vendors is Ken Owens. Owens owns the Minnow Bucket in Autaugaville and has had a booth at the expo for the past 26 years.

“We’ve been coming to it since it started years back," said Owens.

Owens said having a booth at the expo is good for business.

“We just bring a little stuff, set up, make a good representation, let them know that we’re out there, that want to do business with them and try to be a friend to them," said Owens.

Buckmaster’s founder, Jackie Bushman, said this year’s expo is the biggest yet.

“If we can get them to make this convention center bigger, we could put more folks in, but that’s the cool thing about the show, everyone wants to be a part of it, but it’s all up to the folks coming out," Bushman said.

Admission to the expo is either $1 or one can of food per person.

It’s from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

