Birmingham police create 'safe meeting zones’ for online sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a safe place to meet a prospective buyer of goods you’ve listed in an online marketplace, the Birmingham Police Department has your back.
The department has setup Safe Meeting Zones in all precinct lobbies. They are open 24 hours per day and available to make safe product transfers.
For a list of those exchange locations, check out the list below:
Birmingham Police Department – Headquarters; 1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Birmingham Police Department – East Precinct; 600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215
Birmingham Police Department – South Precinct; 1320 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Birmingham Police Department – West Precinct; 2236 47th Street, Ensley, Birmingham, Alabama 35208
Birmingham Police Department – North Precinct; 2600 31st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207
