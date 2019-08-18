Block party commemorates anniversary of Booker T. Washington fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A year ago today, Aug. 18, 2018, a fire destroyed part of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School’s campus.
To commemorate the one year anniversary of the fire that changed their lives, students and teachers from B.T.W. gathered for a block party.
“In the wake of tragedy, there is only one thing to do, and that is to pull up your bootstraps and show people that you’re not going anywhere. We are survivors and we are going to make the best of any situation we’re in," Jeanne Charbonneau, the block party’s organizer, said.
Hundreds attended Sunday’s block party that was held at Hayneville Road Elementary School, B.T.W’s temporary location.
Katherine and Megan Myrick were at the party on Sunday. The twins graduated from B.T.W. in May of this year.
“It was just unique being a part of that senior class that graduated, had to move schools and then got to see B.T.W. just change a little bit. So, it’s good to come back and see it a year later," Megan Myrick said.
The two said the “tragic event" made them stronger and that they’re grateful for the experience.
“It like definitely bonded everyone in this school, like we all have this experience to share, and it made us better as a unit and I think it made me a better artist," Katherine Myrick said.
The twins will be attending the University of Montevallo in the fall and both will be studying graphic design.
