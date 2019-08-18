Crews to repair parking deck along downtown Montgomery road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Work on a parking deck in downtown Montgomery will require a portion of a roadway be reduced to one lane for about a month.
According to Griffith Waller with the city of Montgomery, crews will begin making repairs to a parking deck on South Perry Street between Adams Ave. and Washington Ave. on Monday. S. Perry Street will be down to one lane for the duration of the work.
Buildings along the road include the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Probate Courthouse. Though access to offices, businesses and residences will be maintained, there will be travel delays and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route during the construction period.
