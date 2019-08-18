Increasing rain chances for the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Moisture has returned! You can feel the humidity when you step out the door. This is changing our weather pattern in two ways: by slowly increasing rain chances, and by increasing heat index values, as well.
Highs are jumping into the upper 90s again mostly sunny skies. With more humid conditions, “feels like” temperatures are near or above 100°. We’ll likely stay below the Heat Advisory criteria of 105°, but it’s still very hot, so limited time outdoors is a good idea.
Rain chances have returned today, if only minimal. Isolated showers and thunders are possible, particularly south of I-85 and east of I-65. About 30% of central and south Alabama will see rain.
A low level trough over the Florida Panhandle will increase moisture levels in our atmosphere tomorrow through Thursday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible, highs will be in the low and mid 90s, and heat index values will be 100+.
A cold front will approach Friday and Saturday, which will keep our rain chances elevated into the weekend.
