Lee County Humane Society hosting 2-day adoption extravaganza

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is hosting a two-day adoption extravaganza.
The event will take place Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 from noon to 5 p.m. The extravaganza will bring seven shelters and rescues together as one of Auburn’s largest adoption events of the year.
Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be ready for adoption.
The event will feature kid-friendly activities, pet education, corn-hole, and assorted food sales. Adoption specials will be announced.
The community adoption event will be fun for the whole family and is free to attend.
The Lee County Humane Society is located at 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Alabama.
