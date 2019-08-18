Man injured in Montgomery shooting, identifies suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after a victim said he shot him Saturday evening.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Alan Burr, Roderick Manora has been charged with second degree assault after a shooting near Coliseum Blvd. and Chisholm Street. Officers responded to the area at around 6:08 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Burr said the victim identified Manora as the shooter, and officers found him in a business parking lot in the 1400 block of Coliseum Blvd. He was taken into custody without incident.
Manora was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,000 bond.
