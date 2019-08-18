Man stabbed in possible domestic incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man sustained possible life threatening injuries in a stabbing Sunday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Alan Burr, at around 4:17 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Countryside Lane in reference to a report of a man stabbed. At the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Medics treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a hospital.
Burr said early indicators suggest the stabbing was a domestic related incident, and the suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. No arrests have been made.
