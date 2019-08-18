New development coming to Auburn

“I’m very concerned about student housing growth in our community. I’m very concerned about the saturation point of that. My concern I have is what happens to all the old housing that students no longer live in and how does that influence the services that we try to provide our citizens,” Anders says. “So, it’s something I’m very aware of. It’s something I’m working on as fast as I can with the staff to try to get a good inventory of what student housing looks like in our community. We’re also looking forward to the university providing guidance for us as to what the future of Auburn is with the enrollment and their own housing projections.”