Beloved Prattville veterinarian drowns on Lake Michigan

Beloved Prattville veterinarian drowns on Lake Michigan
Dr. George Seier, 71, died on Lake Michigan after drowning while attempting to retrieve a dingy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry | August 19, 2019 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:12 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Warm. gracious. kind. caring. Truly a dog’s best friend, all the attributes that described Dr. George Seier.

“To know Dr. Seier is to love him. Everybody loved him. He loved his patients," said Dr. Thomas Gamper, a partner with Dr. Seier at the Cobbs Ford Pet Health Clinic.

Based on news reports in Habor Springs, Michigan, Seier was attempting to moor his sailboat when the dingy he was towing somehow became detached in Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan.

Dr. George Seier, 71, died on Lake Michigan after drowning while attempting to retrieve a dingy.
Dr. George Seier, 71, died on Lake Michigan after drowning while attempting to retrieve a dingy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Authorities there say Seier jumped in, swam about 75 yards to retrieve it when he somehow went under in about 10 feet of water. Divers recovered his body a short time later. He was 71-years-old.

Seier started his veterinarian career in 1973.

Dr. Frank Jones and Seier went way back way. Seier was a founding member of the Animal Medical Clinic, not far from downtown Prattville.

‘"He was very dedicated. He tried things a little different. That was his roots. He stayed with it," said Dr. Jones.

A black wreath hangs on the door to Dr. George Seier's vet clinic in Prattville.
A black wreath hangs on the door to Dr. George Seier's vet clinic in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Seier later built the Cobbs Ford Pet Health Clinic and expanded three times over the years. The clinic treats around 30,000 dogs and cats a year.

Seier had turned 71 back in March and had reached the point of pulling back on his working hours, but he had no plans to retire.

“Even on his days he was not scheduled to be here, he would come in and take care of things,” said Cobbs Ford Pet Health Clinic Practice Manager.

On the surface, it appeared to be another busy day inside the very clinic Seier built from the ground Monday. Busy but certainly not normal as they begin the week of their personal, private mourning after losing their leader.

Dr. George Seier was the founder of Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center.
Dr. George Seier was the founder of Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.