Beloved Prattville veterinarian drowns on Lake Michigan

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Warm. gracious. kind. caring. Truly a dog’s best friend, all the attributes that described Dr. George Seier.
“To know Dr. Seier is to love him. Everybody loved him. He loved his patients," said Dr. Thomas Gamper, a partner with Dr. Seier at the Cobbs Ford Pet Health Clinic.
Based on news reports in Habor Springs, Michigan, Seier was attempting to moor his sailboat when the dingy he was towing somehow became detached in Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan.
Authorities there say Seier jumped in, swam about 75 yards to retrieve it when he somehow went under in about 10 feet of water. Divers recovered his body a short time later. He was 71-years-old.
Seier started his veterinarian career in 1973.
Dr. Frank Jones and Seier went way back way. Seier was a founding member of the Animal Medical Clinic, not far from downtown Prattville.
‘"He was very dedicated. He tried things a little different. That was his roots. He stayed with it," said Dr. Jones.
Seier later built the Cobbs Ford Pet Health Clinic and expanded three times over the years. The clinic treats around 30,000 dogs and cats a year.
Seier had turned 71 back in March and had reached the point of pulling back on his working hours, but he had no plans to retire.
“Even on his days he was not scheduled to be here, he would come in and take care of things,” said Cobbs Ford Pet Health Clinic Practice Manager.
On the surface, it appeared to be another busy day inside the very clinic Seier built from the ground Monday. Busy but certainly not normal as they begin the week of their personal, private mourning after losing their leader.
