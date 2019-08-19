Class Act: Eretta Rose, MacMillan Elementary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a typical day for Eretta Rose quickly changed.
“OK boys and girls, I need you to take out your reading book," Rose addressed her class.
What happened next, through Rose for a loop!
“I’m Tonya Terry from WSFA 12 News and we’re here to award you our Class Act because you are a teacher who stands out! You were nominated and we’re so happy to award you this!” Terry announced.
Rose teaches first grade MacMillan International Baccalaureate Academy for Humanities, Communications and Technology.
After the surprise, Rose went right back to work, checking homework and reinforcing a positive message she hopes will benefit her students long after they leave her class. She tells her students that making mistakes is a part of learning.
Rose says one of her favorite parts of teaching is getting to see her previous students.
"As I get older and see my students from the past, it warms my heart to embrace them and that’s the joy of knowing that you are a part of that child or future adult’s life and what they’re doing to be great and productive in the world,” said Rose.
Rose went on to says it has to be the love in your heart to see children progress from the beginning to the end of the school year. That’s why shes been seeing them through for 27 years and counting.
Congratulations again Miss Rose! You’re this week’s Class Act.
If you have a teacher you’d like to nominate to receive the Class Act award go to this link.
Each week, we’ll introduce you to a new teacher on Monday’s at 6 p.m. On the last Monday of each month, we’ll present a special award that includes a monetary donation provided by the Beasley Allen Law Firm.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.